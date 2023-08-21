Not all draft picks are created equal. As just one example, some are taken to have an immediate impact while others are taken with an eye on the future. In the case of Jermaine Johnson II (JJ2), the New York Jets third first round draft choice in the 2022 NFL draft, he seems to have been more of the latter based on his limited snap count in the 2022 season.

However, just because a player takes a bit longer to develop does not mean that he isn’t worth his draft spot. For JJ2, the early returns on his 2023 preseason seem to suggest that the patience may have been worth it.

Jermaine Johnson's performance in the preseason so far is a substantial improvement over where he was during last year's preseason



2022 preseason: 3 pressures on 36 rush snaps (8.3% pressure rate)



2023 preseason: 3 pressures on 15 rush snaps (20.0% pressure rate)



— Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 18, 2023

While 15 snaps is a small sample size to say the least, it’s still always better to see some signs of improvement rather than none. For Jets fans, the potential emergence of JJ2 as a plus EDGE rusher would be warmly received. Fingers crossed this improvement is more of an early trend than a blip in his performance.