Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 - 6 in their third of four preseason games last night. Zach Wilson took half a step backwards as he failed to get the Jets offense near a touchdown and struggled with his accuracy in two quarters of work. It wasn’t a terrible performance, but it also wasn’t a performance that inspired confidence should Wilson need to step in as a starter this year. Zonovan Knight struggled in his bid to make the team. But the big news came on the injury front. Israel Abanikanda took a shot to the upper right leg that left him unable to place weight on the leg. The good news is he appears to have avoided damage to the knee. It appears to be a thigh contusion, which may keep him out of action for a while but should not put his season in danger. More concerning is a knee injury suffered by Joe Tippmann. The Jets will know more in a few days, but they can ill afford injuries along an already banged up and shaky offensive line at this point. On a positive note, Mekhi Becton played well at right tackle and looks like he can hold down that spot if the Jets just give him the opportunity.

