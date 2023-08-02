New York Jets Flight Connections 8/2/23

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to the legendary John B for holding down the fort during the absence of myself and Mr. Wells. With some personal news, I officially became a father last week, welcoming in a little girl into the world. Like Aaron Rodgers is to the Chicago Bears - I am now someone’s daddy. Tomorrow the Jets will play the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game. The Jets will be resting their starters in this game, but will be featuring Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton - who both have plenty to prove as they head into an important year. Let’s hope that it works out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Final Session Before Hall of Fame Game

NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp (8/1)

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/1) | Jason Brownlee Makes the Catch of Camp, Sauce Gardner PBU & More

Nick Faria - Jason Brownlee makes insane catch, other takeaways in Jets final practice before 1st preseason game

Justin Fried - Jason Brownlee and 4 other standouts from Tuesday's NY Jets training camp practice

John Pullano - Jets Rookie Will McDonald Displaying ‘Freakish’ Abilities at Training Camp

NewYorkJets.com - Method Man Breaks Down the Huddle at Jets Training Camp

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett responds to Sean Payton for ‘worst’ coaching job comments

Alex Smith - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett says Sean Payton violated code among coaches: 'We live in a glass house'

Randy Lange - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett on 'Living in a Glass House,' Friendship with Aaron Rodgers

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Aaron Rodgers rips Sean Payton for Hackett comments

Zach Braziller - Aaron Rodgers restructured Jets contract for 'partnership'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Rodgers wanted the Jets to know he was committed

Michael Nania - Aaron Rodgers hints at possibility of 3-4 years with NY Jets

Rich Cimini - Aaron Rodgers expects 'few-years partnership' with Jets

Connor Hughes - Jets can be aggressive to improve team, all thanks to Aaron Rodgers

Paulina Dedaj - Jets' Aaron Rodgers offers advice to Zach Wilson: 'Look at this as a chance to reset'

John Pullano - Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Play in the Preseason?

Ben Krimmel - Jets' Mekhi Becton excited to play in Hall of Fame Game, willing to play right tackle

Michael Nania - NY Jets deserve more criticism for this major offseason blunder

Justin Fried - Joe Tippmann's slow start highlights NY Jets questionable draft strategy

Andy Vasquez - Big questions facing Jets O-line in front of Aaron Rodgers | Time to worry?

Rivka Boord - Will these two NY Jets underachievers bounce back?

Michael Nania - The huge misconception about NY Jets RB Zonovan Knight

Ralph Ventre - Breece Hall's Backup Emerging at Jets Camp?

Joe Blewett - NY Jets: Garrett Wilson's film shows superstar potential for Year 2

Ethan Greenberg - Jets DT Quinnen Williams No. 40 on NFL Top 100 List

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets first-rounder Will McDonald doesn’t plan to be under the radar for long

Joe Blewett - Former six-year NY Jets CB breaks down Sauce Gardner's film

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.