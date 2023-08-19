The first half of the New York Jets preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Buccaneers, 10 - 6.

This game has been a defensive struggle thus far. The Jets defense played well on the early downs but struggled getting off the field on third and fourth downs. A couple of big plays on a late drive by the Buccaneers resulted in a touchdown and a four points Buccaneers lead.

The Jets offense was lackluster and never threatened to get into the end zone. Zach Wilson came up with a couple of big plays but also struggled with his accuracy at times. Zonovan Knight hurt his cause to make the team, dropping a pass, losing a fumble, and making an ill-advised kickoff return deep in his own end zone.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Buccaneers by four points at 10-6.

