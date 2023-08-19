It’s the third of four preseason games this year for the New York Jets. Today the Jets are at home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is one of the last chances for roster hopefuls to make an impression before final cuts. After tonight’s game the Jets have just three more practices and one more preseason game before the Turk does his work. You will see primarily young players fighting for roster spots tonight. That should make for spirited, if at times sloppy, action.

The 53 man roster is coming into focus for the coaches and players. We’ll see tonight who seems to be succeeding in their push for a roster spot and who should be worried. Team results, wins, losses and scores don’t matter much here. It’s all about individual efforts to make the roster.

It's the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in game three of the New York Jets preseason.