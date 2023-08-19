Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in the Jets’ third preseason game. As usual the win or loss doesn’t much matter. It’s the individual competitions for roster spots that are instructive.

The Jets may play some starters a bit more in this game as the team gears up for the regular season. Still, for the most part we will see a lot of players who will never see the field once the real games begin. The main thing here will be competition for back of the roster spots. It probably won’t make for compelling football, but it’s the best we’ve got for now.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in August:

Nick Faria - Should Jets consider signing future Hall-of-Famer Jason Peters for 2023 season?

Nick Faria - Dalvin Cook on reason for signing with Jets as free agent: ‘Aaron Rodgers’ game recruits itself’

Nick Faria - Jets’ offense bounces back, Breece Hall returns to team sessions before 3rd preseason battle

Nick Faria - Thanks Bill Belichick? Jets excited as 1st-round pick continues strong camp

Nick Faria - What are you waiting for? Jets lack of solutions on offensive line startling as 2023 season opener nears

Ryan Novozinsky - Ex-Jets draft bust waived one month after trade

Henry McKenna - With Dalvin Cook, Jets are a dream team. Can they manage the expectations?

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Jets' 'Tight' Offense Makes a Little Bit of Summer History

Randy Lange - Jets Come Home to Play Tampa Bay: No Aaron Rodgers (and No Tom Brady)

Mark Cannizzaro - Israel Abanikanda's family expects tears during first Jets home game

Jaclyn Hendricks - Packers GM shuts down David Bakhtiari trade talk after Jets buzz

Miles Schachner - Lions cut receiver Denzel Mims, Jets lose a draft pick

Brian Costello - Jets' Mekhi Becton gets first reps of camp at right tackle

Ralph Ventre - Rodgers's Five-Year Preseason Streak Continues when Jets Host Bucs

Ralph Ventre - Packers' Left Tackle Not Landing with Jets Anytime Soon Despite Instagram Tag

Ralph Ventre - Dalvin Cook Signing Severely Dampens Fantasy Outlook for Jets' Incumbent RB1

Ralph Ventre - Dalvin Cook Predicts 'Explosive Plays' for Jets' Offense

Michael Obermuller - NFL GM Shuts Down Jets, David Bakhtiari Trade Rumors

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Denzel Mims Trade Yields Nothing After Injury

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Jamien Sherwood Reveals Incredible Weight Gains

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: QB Plan for Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson vs Bucs

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: NYJ Cut RB, Give Jersey Number to Dalvin Cook

Phil Sullivan - The New York Jets Waive Chris Streveler; Make Other Roster Moves

Phil Sullivan - Dalvin Cook is Here; In-Depth NY Jets Roster Breakdowns

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets players who need to impress against the Buccaneers

Scott Mitchell - NY Jets RB Michael Carter showing flashes of rookie self

Ryan Shafer - 3 options for the NY Jets to solve their OT problem

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers loves Garrett Wilson and hints at Davante Adams trade

Billy Riccette - Lions waive/injure WR Denzel Mims, Jets won’t receive 2025 pick

Billy Riccette - Dalvin Cook believes Jets can ‘be something special’

Richard Louis - Jermaine Johnson Poised for Breakout Season in 2023

Nick Brinkerhoff - Dalvin Cook explains why he wanted to join Aaron Rodgers on Jets: 'I couldn't be on the other side no more'

Ryan Honey - 4 Jets fixes before offensive line woes derail dream season

James Kratch - Why was anyone ever concerned about Jets being on ‘Hard Knocks?'

