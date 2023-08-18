Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Dalvin Cook has said that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the main reason behind him signing with the Jets - something that shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. What fans should pay attention to is the potential additions that could still come in the following weeks. There’s plenty of rumors surrounding the Jets trading for multiple position players, including Rodgers’ former teammate David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari and Rodgers have gone back-and-forth on social media throughout the offseason, and the Jets could really use help on the offensive line. While it’s unlikely to happen, it’s at least worth dreaming about - for now. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp Practice (8/17)
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/17) | Breece Hall Returns, Aaron Rodgers TD to Randall Cobb & More Garrett Wilson
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson for a Big Gain Down the Middle
Ryan Dunleavy - Garrett Wilson back practicing and Aaron Rodgers is thrilled
Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen - Jets Practice Report | RB Breece Hall Takes Team Reps for First Time
Brian Costello - Jets' Breece Hall participates in team drills for another key step
Andy Vasquez - Did Aaron Rodgers recruit Dalvin Cook to the Jets?
Brian Costello - How Dalvin Cook's past with Aaron Rodgers factored into Jets signing
Rich Cimini - Dalvin Cook says Aaron Rodgers' presence helped lure him to Jets
NewYorkJets.com - Dalvin Cook: Becoming a Jet Was the Best Situation for Me and My Family
Ethan Greenberg - What Are the Jets Saying About the Addition of RB Dalvin Cook?
John Flanigan - Dalvin Cook feels loaded Jets offense has opportunity to be ‘something special’
Randy Lange - Dalvin Cook on His Addition to Jets' Recipe: I Think I Can Help These Guys
Dennis Waszak Jr - Cook says his role in the Jets' talented backfield is simple: 'Just be Dalvin'
Ralph Ventre - Saleh and Rodgers Not 'Panicking' over Jets' Offensive Line
David Wyatt-Hupton - Offensive line woes
John Pullano - Joe Tippmann in the Hunt to Be Jets Starting Center
SNY - Joe Tippmann on communication with Aaron Rodgers, impressions of Mekhi Becton | Jets News Conference
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets still trying to salvage Mekhi Becton, Zach Wilson
Erich Richter - Aaron Rodgers' Instagram post for Garrett Wilson has hidden message
Justin Fried - 5 remaining free agents that would improve the NY Jets roster
Rivka Boord - NY Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich clarifies apparent jab at Patriots' mantra
Andy Vasquez - Jets assistant Tony Oden explains why joint-practice fight sent him to hospital
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign CB Nehemiah Shelton
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Tim Moresco
