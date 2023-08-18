Similar to last week prior to their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets had a shared practice with their upcoming preseason opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As I laid out previously, these shared practices come with the added benefit of being able to get increased information and access to players who might find themselves on the wrong side of the roster bubble. This extra information may make these players more appealing to the Jets than players cut from other teams.

With this in mind, I looked around to find a list of Buccaneers players who might be on the roster bubble and who could be of interest to the Jets. The longest list I could find came from River Wells of BucsWrite, who identified a player at every position that he thinks could be among the Bucs final cuts.

The players Wells identified were as follows:

RB: Ke’Shawn Vaughn

WR: David Moore

TE: David Wells

OT: Justin Skule

IOL: John Molchon

DT: Deadrin Senat

EDGE: Cam Gill

LB: K.J. Britt

CB: Dee Delaney

S: Nolan Turner

Of these players, there are a handful who might be of interest to the New York Jets if they were to be cut.

1. OT Justin Skule

Drafted by the Buccaneers in 2019, Skule could be of interest for a number of reasons. First, he has experience at left tackle, which could appeal to the Jets given their current uncertainty at that position. Beyond that, Skule has seemingly flashed a little bit with a PFF grade of 70.5 at left tackle last season, albeit on a very small sample of only 16 snaps. Additionally, he has been a full-time starter at tackle before, with a respectable PFF grade of 62.3 in the 545 snaps he took his rookie year. Notably, his pass blocking grade was extremely poor with a grade of only 45.0. Lastly, he has experience at other offensive line positions, including over 100 snaps at right guard in 2020. While Skule is unlikely to become a plus (or even a league average) starter for the Jets, he could potentially provide cheap depth at a position of need.

2. S Nolan Turner

After going undrafted in 2022, Nolan Turner signed with the Buccaneers. While he went on to dress for 5 games (a success story by UDFA standards), Turner only played one snap in 2022. Based on Turner’s pre-draft report, he is a potentially plus athlete (sub 4.4 40 yard dash) who was named a team captain at Clemson and who had some semblance of coverage skills (7 interceptions in college along with 20 pass deflections). Given that Turner has shown some degree of potential via dressing for games despite his UDFA status and plays a New York Jets position of need, Turner could be a few flashes in practice from becoming a player of interest for Head Coach Robert Saleh’s team.

3. DT Deandrin Senat

While the Jets have prioritized pass rushers on the interior of their defensive line, there still may be room for a more traditional nose tackle to assist on run plays. Senat somewhat fits the bill, coming in at 300 pounds with a PFF grades of 66.6 across 108 run defense snaps in 2023. If the Jets choose to supplement their current interior, Senat could be of interest.