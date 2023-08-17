Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets defense continues to play well in practice. If only the same could be said about the Jets offense. Now, in 7-on-7’s the team’s offense can perform well - mostly because there’s not any real pressure being placed on the quarterback. However, once joint practices started and teams have been able to attack the Jets offensive line, it hasn’t mattered who is behind center. Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson have both struggled mightily when trying to navigate through instant pressure allowed by the offensive line. It’s so much of a problem that head coach Robert Saleh has already had a tirade about it. Hopefully the Jets can get it figured out by the time the season starts. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen - Jets-Bucs Practice Report | Garrett Wilson ‘Changes Dynamics’ in Joint Session with Buccaneers
NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Bucs Practice Highlights (8/16) | Aaron Rodgers No-Look to Garrett Wilson, C.J. Mosley Forced Fumble & More
NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Bucs Practice Highlight | Aaron Rodgers No-Look Pass to Garrett Wilson
Justin Fried - NY Jets OL embarrassed in joint practice with Buccaneers
Michael Nania - Robert Saleh rips NY Jets OL to shreds in profanity-filled rant
Ben Krimmel - Jets cancel second day of joint practice with Buccaneers
NewYorkJets.com - Aaron Rodgers Training Camp Press Conference (8/16)
Eric Allen - Aaron Rodgers Addresses the State of the Jets' Offensive Line
Rich Cimini - Aaron Rodgers insists concern over Jets' O-line 'pretty low'
Ben Krimmel - Aaron Rodgers doesn't have 'a lot of stress' right now as Jets still search for offensive line continuity
Eric Edholm - Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress'
Erin Walsh - Aaron Rodgers Says Jets OL Was 'a Lot Better Today' amid Robert Saleh Criticism
Rivka Boord - How NY Jets' tackle struggles can disrupt key Hackett strategy
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers staying patient amid offensive line struggles ... for now
Michael Nania - Positionless football: This is the NY Jets' best starting OL combo
Connor Hughes - It’s time Jets take the training wheels off Mekhi Becton
NFL.com - Is it fair to compare quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the '23 New York Jets to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and the '20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers? | ‘GMFB’
Joe Morgan - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers jokingly roasts former coach: ‘You look fat as s---'
Mike Rosenstein - Aaron Rodgers won't talk about his $9.5 million home
David Wyatt-Hupton - Breece Hall returns
Randy Lange - Garrett Wilson Provides a Boost to Jets Offense from Last Week to This Week
Andrew Crane - Zach Wilson gets advice from Adam Thielen after preseason game
Matt Ehalt - Jets assistant coach Tony Oden taking to hospital in scary scene
