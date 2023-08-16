Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. A day after the New York Jets signed Dalvin Cook, the team activated RB Breece Hall off of the PUP list. While Hall is cleared for practice and should be playing in Week 1, I’d be shocked to see him on a normal pitch count this year. The team likely wants to keep Hall as healthy as possible, and with Dalvin Cook now on the team, the Jets have the best one-two punch in the NFL at the position. Not only will this do wonders for the rushing attack, but it will make the lives of Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and the rest of the WR group much easier. Let’s hope it leads to some wins, too. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: 2023 Season Preview with The Athletic's Robert Mays (8/15)

Stephen Knox - Is 2023 the year for the Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets?

Mike Faulkner - Are the New York Jets the "Thanos" of the entire AFC?

Josh Alper - Aaron Rodgers: Coming to Jets has been better than I expected

David Wyatt-Hupton - Cooking up a storm

Eric Allen - Jets Agree to Terms with RB Dalvin Cook

Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast Episode 145: Jets Sign Dalvin Cook

Alex Smith - Jets' Robert Saleh: Adding Dalvin Cook will 'create a bunch of headaches' for opposing defensive coaches

Connor Hughes - Dalvin Cook's arrival solidifies that times have changed for Jets

Bridget Hyland - Jets and Dalvin Cook ‘had to do a deal’: Here’s why

SNY - Bent - How the Jets can best utilize Dalvin Cook

Ethan Sears - Jets in awe of running back talent after Dalvin Cook signing

Ethan Greenberg - Jets RB Breece Hall Returns to Practice

John Pullano - Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Returns Ahead of Joint Practice with Buccaneers

Jack Bell - Jets RB Breece Hall Is Back Where He Belongs: On the Football Field

NewYorkJets.com - Breece Hall: Today Was an Exciting Next Step for Me

NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp (8/15)

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Practice Highlights (8/15) | Garrett Wilson Spin Move, Michael Carter II Goal Line PBU, Zach Wilson TD Drive & More

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Garrett Wilson Spin-Move After a Completion from Aaron Rodgers

SNY - Aaron Rodgers, Mekhi Becton, and Bam Knight continue to get in reps ahead of Jets second preseason game | Jets Training Camp Highlights

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' offensive line could waste defensive line's dominance

Michael Nania - NY Jets have new center working with first-team offense

Joe Blewett - NY Jets film review: How did Mekhi Becton play vs. Panthers?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: The pros and cons of Robert Saleh's defense

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Will McDonald is standing out amidst crowded D-line

Justin Fried - 5 surprising players who could sneak onto the NY Jets roster

Michael Blinn - Card trick stuns Jets' Aaron Rodgers in new 'Hard Knocks' clip

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.