New York Jets activate Breece Hall off of PUP list

The New York Jets have activated running back Breece Hall off of the PUP list. Hall tore his ACL and suffered meniscus damage and underwent surgery for those injuries in late October of 2022. He has been undergoing rehab since that time and has gradually ramped up his activities in anticipation of his return.

Hall was selected by the Jets with the 36th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Before getting injured Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets, compiling 463 rushing yards on 80 carries, good for a superb 5.8 yards per carry. Hall also had 19 receptions for 218 receiving yards. He was an explosive presence in the Jets’ backfield before his injury and one of the leading early candidates for offensive rookie of the year. His injuries cut his rookie season short, but if he comes back at full health Hall will be a huge lift to the Jets’ offense in 2023 and beyond.

Breece Hall will likely be brought up to speed slowly, with practice activities limited early on. The goal is to have him ready to go by the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 11. With the Jets signing Dalvin Cook yesterday, the team now has two potentially explosive backs coming off surgeries. There are reasons to have some doubts about Cook and Hall this season, but if all goes as planned, this could be a very exciting backfield.