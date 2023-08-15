Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets have signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million. The signing of Cook means that second-year running back Breece Hall is likely to start the season on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last season. The signing also means that one of Michael Carter or Zonovan Knight are unlikely to be on the 53-man roster at the start of the season. If I were a betting man, I’d assume that Knight is the man to go - as he is essentially a poor man’s version of Cook, which I hope isn’t seen as a slight. Whatever the case may be, let’s just hope that in the end it works out for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

