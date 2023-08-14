Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The NY Jets took down the Carolina Panthers over the weekend in a shutout victory. The Jets’ defense looked incredible, and while their offense could have been better overall, they did make significant improvements. Now, the team will need to make sure to continue on those improvements going forward. While there’s rumors that QB Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the team’s errors, that’s likely more noise than anything else. The reality is, if the team doesn’t get it together, they might as well forget about playoff aspirations - let alone Super Bowl aspirations. Let’s just hope the team is able to play well this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets' Top Plays in the Preseason Win Over the Panthers

SNY - Bent - How Jets rookies are progressing after second preseason game

Michael Nania - Two young NY Jets defenders stole the show in Carolina

John Pullano - Jets Rookie Recap | DE Will McDonald IV Gets First Sack Against Panthers

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ offense happy to watch ‘psychos’ on d-line dominate Panthers, Bryce Young

Michael Nania - Grading every rep from NY Jets' first-team OL vs. Panthers

John Flanigan - Mekhi Becton takes ‘really encouraging’ step in Jets’ second preseason game

Michael Nania - Joe Tippmann continues progressing in NY Jets' preseason win

David Wyatt-Hupton - What options do the Jets have at OT?

Rich Cimini - O-line looms as potential issue for New York Jets

Connor Hughes - Jets have warranted Super Bowl aspirations as long as OT situation is resolved

Michael Zimmelman - Three Free Agents That Can Help the New York Jets Offensive Line

Bryan Fonseca - Jets' Garrett Wilson might have choreographed the perfect troll of Broncos coach Sean Payton

SNY - RB Michael Carter after a disappointing 2022: 'You can't live in the past, you gotta get rid of it and keep pushing' | SNY

SNY - Quinnen Williams talks about proving himself, his new contract, and helping the Jets defense dominate

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.