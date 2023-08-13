Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets dominated the Carolina Panthers on both sides of the ball yesterday in a convincing 27 - 0 blowout victory. Zach Wilson was accurate and efficient in an encouraging first half performance. Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda ran the ball well. Mekhi Becton managed to put in 27 snaps without incident. The defensive line put on a show rushing the quarterback. The tight ends were heavily involved as the Jets methodically moved the chains. Sure, preseason results don’t matter and are soon forgotten. But it’s always preferable to dominate than to be dominated, and for one evening in August the Jets dominated. It was fun to watch, even if it didn’t mean a thing.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:

