Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the Carolina Panthers today in the Jets’ second preseason game. With any luck the game will be better than last week’s dreary affair in the Hall of Fame Game. As usual the win or loss doesn’t much matter. It’s the individual competitions for roster spots that are instructive.

Once again the Jets starters will play little if any in this game. We get to see another four quarters of backups and backups to backups jockeying for the limited number of roster spots up for grabs. It probably won’t make for compelling football, but it’s the best we’ve got until the real games begin.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in August:

Nick Faria - Robert Saleh open to Jets’ offensive line shuffle before 2023 season begins

Nick Faria - 5 Jets to watch vs. Panthers in second preseason battle

Nick Faria - Should Jets pursue 6x All-Pro Zack Martin ahead of regular season?

Nick Faria - Jets have awkward problem on their hands as 2023 left tackle struggles continue

Randy Lange - Saturday's Game at Carolina Could Be Another Day of Rest for Many Jets Vets, Starters

John Pullano - Veteran Billy Turner Focused on Improvement, Not on Tackle Competition

Jack Bell - Notebook | Deep in Thought, HC Robert Saleh Soars Like an Eagle

Brian Costello - Jets fans must not overreact to potentially-bumpy early results

Steve Serby - It's up to Aaron Rodgers to make sure Jets handle 'Hard Knocks' hype

Miles Schachner - Aaron Rodgers' influence on Panthers' Bryce Young is 'huge'

Brian Costello - Jets' Garrett Wilson returns to practice after battling ankle sprain

Belle Fraser - Jets' D.J. Reed had to FaceTime girlfriend to watch 'Hard Knocks'

Brian Costello - Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker could move to tackle amid line issue

Rich Cimini - How quarterback Aaron Rodgers is putting his stamp on the Jets

Ralph Ventre - Jets Practice Alone in Carolina ahead of Preseason Game

Ralph Ventre - Versatile Lineman Gives Jets Luxury They Prefer Not to Use

Michael Obermuller - Unexpected Jets Cornerback ‘Making a Case’ for 53-Man Roster

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Urged to Sign ‘Bargain’ Bin Running Back Amid Dalvin Cook Delay

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Veteran RB Signing Could Oust Michael Carter

Glenn Naughton - Zach Wilson, Mekhi Becton Highlight 12 Players to Watch Versus Panthers

Glenn Naughton - Insider Trashes Mekhi Becton; Robert Saleh Says AVT at OT Possible

Glenn Naughton - Jets Hope Chazz Surratt ‘s Journey From QB to LB is Nearing Completion

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets players whose stock is on the rise this summer

Scott Mitchell - What does the 2023 season have in store for NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

Justin Fried - NY Jets might move Alijah Vera-Tucker to offensive tackle again

Justin Fried - NY Jets rookie center Joe Tippmann took an important step on Wednesday

Jim Cerny - Jets: 6 players on roster bubble who must shine in preseason

Ryan Honey - Aaron Rodgers: Jets have 'a few jobs up for grabs' on offense

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.