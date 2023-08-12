In the New York Jets’ second preseason game of 2023 the Jets defeated the Carolina Panthers, 27 - 0.

The first half saw the Jets defense dominating the Panthers offense. The Jets pass rush lived in the Panthers’ backfield as the Jets held the Panthers offense to -1 passing yards and less than 40 yards of total offense in the half.

On offense Zach Wilson led an efficient attack, moving the chains with a steady supply of short passes to the backs and tight ends. Wilson led the Jets on three scoring drives, including a 61 yard touchdown drive to close the half with a 13 - 0 lead. It was an encouraging performance by Wilson.

In the third quarter the Jets defense continued to dominate the Panthers offense, never allowing the Panthers to move into scoring territory. Tim Boyle took advantage of a short field when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs and led the Jets on a touchdown drive to open the 4th quarter. That gave the Jets a 20 - 0 lead.

In the 4th quarter the Jets defense continued to dominate and Tim Boyle led the offense on a touchdown drive dominated by the backs and tight ends to give the Jets a 27 point lead with less than two minutes to play. Rookie tight end Zack Kuntz caught the touchdown pass on 4th and goal.

A last gasp Panthers drive ended in a Jets interception by Jimmy Moreland as the Jets put the finishing touches on a dominant shutout win.

Results of preseason games aren’t very meaningful, but it’s always better to dominate than be dominated, and the Jets dominated today. With the win the Jets go to 1-1 for the preseason. Now the Jets move on to a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one week from today. A week after that the preseason will be over and final cuts will begin. How did it get so late so soon?