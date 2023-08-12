Jets vs Panthers Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets preseason game against the Carolina Panthers is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Panthers, 13 - 0.

The Jets opened the game on offense and moved the ball downfield before the drive stalled after Conner McGovern took a 15 yard tripping penalty at the 22 yard line. Zach Wilson took what the defense gave him, accurately hitting mostly short passes and moving the chains. Greg Zuerlein converted a 47 yard field goal as the Jets took an early 3 - 0 lead.

The Jets defense then did a good job as the ensuing Panthers drive stalled at the Panthers’ 39 yard line.

From there the game bogged down in a tight defensive struggle. Neither team threatened to score again until late in the 2nd quarter, when Zach Wilson led another Jets field goal drive dominated by the running backs for a 6 - 0 Jets lead.

After a Panthers went three and out, Zach Wilson capped off an encouraging performance by leading the Jets on a 61 yard touchdown drive to give the Jets a 13 - 0 lead at halftime.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading the Panthers by 13 points at 13 - 0.

