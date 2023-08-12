It’s the second of four preseason games this year for the New York Jets. Today the Jets are on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers.

It’s getting late in training camp now. After today’s game there will be just two more games and two more weeks for guys fighting for roster spots to make an impression before final cuts begin. As NFL preseason has evolved over recent years, few teams play their starters much, and the Jets are no exception. So you will see primarily young players fighting for roster spots tonight and over the following two weeks, with the starters likely to see some more extensive action in the preseason finale on August 26.

The 53 man roster is coming into focus for the coaches and players. We’ll see tonight who seems to be succeeding in their push for a roster spot and who should be worried. Team results, wins, losses and scores don’t matter much here. It’s all about individual efforts to make the roster.

It’s the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers in game two of the New York Jets preseason. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.