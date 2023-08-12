Jets vs. Panthers: Game Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

The Jets and Panthers are scheduled for a 4:00 pm kickoff from Charlotte today. It will be Carolina’s preseason opener and the Jets’ second game.

Locally in New York, Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht will call the game for WCBS 2.

If you live within the Panthers’ region you can see a Carolina focused broadcast. The announcers are Taylor Zarzour and Steve Smith. The Panthers television network includes the following local stations: WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte), WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)WFMY (CBS/2 - Greensboro NC)WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)WYFF (NBC/4 - Greenville SC)WFXB (FOX/43 - Myrtle Beach SC)WACH (FOX/57 - Columbia SC)WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)WDBJ (CBS/7 - Roanoke VA)WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA), and WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA).

If you don’t live in any of these areas, you are in luck NFL Network is carrying the game live. Be warned that NFL Network preseason games typically simulcast the broadcast of the home team so be prepared for Panthers forced coverage.

The game can also be streamed on NFL+, the league’s streaming service.