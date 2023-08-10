Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The first episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ has released, and already the negative sentiment felt by the team when originally selected has all but disappeared. The New York Jets also started joint practices with the Panthers. It’s safe to say that so far, the team has a lot of work to do. Aaron Rodgers got his first taste of what a bad offensive line looks like - one that Jets’ quarterbacks have had to deal with for years. The defense also could have played a little better, but overall, that’s still far and away the strength of the team. Let’s hope the Jets are able to tighten things up as we get closer to the start of the season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Jets-Panthers Practice Report | Jets Defense 'Lights Out' in Carolina
NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Panthers Practice Highlights (8/9) | Brandin Echols Pick-Six, Aaron Rodgers Goes Deep & More
NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Panthers Practice Highlight | Aaron Rodgers Goes Deep to Nick Bawden
Steve Serby - Aaron Rodgers mania running wild — even in Panthers' country
David Wyatt-Hupton - On the way down South
Michael Nania - Takeaways from NY Jets' first joint practice in Carolina
Justin Fried - 3 standouts and 2 duds from NY Jets first joint practice with Panthers
Rich Cimini - Jets sense frustration from Aaron Rodgers, offense after spotty practice
Ralph Ventre - Jets' Offensive Line Questions Resurface in Carolina
Brian Costello - Jets' offensive line looks brutal versus Panthers in major problem
Ben Krimmel - Aaron Rodgers not concerned with shifting personnel amid Jets’ offensive line competition
Bobby Kownack - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'
SNY - Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams explains his mindset during Wednesday's joint practice in Carolina | SNY
Randy Lange - Aaron Rodgers & Jets Begin Week 2 of Their Hard Knocks Story Arc in the Carolinas
Rich Cimini - 'Hard Knocks,' Week 1 -- The Jets take off
Jake Brown - Thoughts from Episode 1 of 'Hard Knocks'
Alex Smith - Jets 'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 takeaways: Lots of love for Aaron Rodgers
Andy Vasquez - Jets on ‘Hard Knocks’ | Aaron Rodgers praise from unexpected source; unlikely star emerges
Erich Richter - Jets' Chazz Surratt gets 'Hard Knocks' love for position swap from Robert Saleh
Rivka Boord - Aaron Rodgers could make NY Jets change approach in key area
Phillip Martinez - Aaron Rodgers tells Sauce Gardner he’ll be in Pro Football Hall of Fame one day
Jack Bell - Jets' Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippmann Along Is Part of My Legacy
