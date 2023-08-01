Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 8/1

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues from the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

This will be the final practice before the team’s preseason opener in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night. The last practice before a game is frequently light and uneventful. We don’t know for sure what today will hold, but it would not be surprising to hear it amounts to little more than a walkthrough at low intensity. Not that we should ever put too much stock into what happens at camp, but it seems like particularly sound advice today.

The GGN Twitter widget always produces great updates. It is particularly sound advice to follow it during training camp. It would also be sound advice for the company to allow us to embed it here like we used to. Unfortunately the company has once again failed to do that so it is linked below.

GGN Twitter Widget