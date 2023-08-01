New York Jets News and Links: Aaron Rodgers Discusses Why He Took a Big Paycut

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. The Jets take the field today for the final practice prior to Thursday night’s preseason game in Canton, Ohio, against the Cleveland Browns. Below are your links to tune up for today’s tune up practice.

Michael Nania - NY Jets deserve more criticism for this major offseason blunder

Peter King - Aaron Rodgers gets serious with the New York Jets

Jack Bell - Jets WR Randall Cobb a Big Believer in ‘the Gospel of Aaron’

Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen - Jets Practice Report: Aaron Rodgers, Offense Went ‘Back and Forth’ with Defense

Eric Allen - Jets LB C.J. Mosley No. 46 on NFL Top 100 List

Dennis Waszak - Jets rookie Will McDonald put his own spin on Maxx Crosby’s spin move to dominate O-linemen

Dennis Waszak - Undrafted rookie receiver Jason Brownlee is showing Aaron Rodgers and the Jets he can be ‘special’

Mark Cannizzaro - Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard are the Aaron Rodgers translators the Jets need

Timothy Rapp - Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets Didn’t Sense RB Was in ‘Immediate Rush’ to Sign Contract

Ryan Dunleavy - Aaron Rodgers has some highlights in up-and-down Jets day

Ralph Ventre - Rekindled Rodgers to Lazard Connection Will Go Dormant Temporarily on Thursday

Ralph Ventre - Jets’ First-Round Edge Rusher Facing Rookie Year Challenge

Eric Mullin - Why Aaron Rodgers took massive pay cut with Jets

Jordan Dajani - Dalvin Cook landing spots: Pro Bowl RB leaves Jets visit without deal, still mutual interest, per report

Justin Fried - 2 standouts and 3 duds from Monday’s ugly NY Jets training camp practice

NFL - ‘Hard Knocks’ trailer featuring Aaron Rodgers mic’d at camp

