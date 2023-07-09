Last season, the New York Jets ended the season with a 7-10 record that was bad enough that they were awarded the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft. Following this lackluster finish, the New York Jets went on a spending spree of sorts this offseason that saw them add players such as Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Wide Receiver Allen Lazard.

Given the importance of these adds, the Jets roster is rather different. Accordingly, the quality of the roster has changed with it. According to ESPN, these changes are rather positive, with the sports outlet ranking the Jets as the 10th best roster in the NFL.

While being ranked 10th is undoubtedly an improvement, I think a 2023 season that sees the Jets as a “fringe” championship contender would likely be a disappointment for Jets fans. This is especially the case given the perceived “win now” nature of a roster that is helmed by a nearly 40 year old quarterback who has mulled retirement in recent years.