Good morning Gang Green Nation! We’re getting very close to training camp now. Players report just a week and a half from now, and practices will commence shortly thereafter. There are a few odds and ends that should be tied up as camp approaches. The Jets still have not signed Quinnen Williams to an extension. It would be nice to see that resolved. The Jets also have yet to sign their top two draft picks. Like almost every year under Jets GM Joe Douglas, the top Jets picks’ contracts are going down to the wire. I expect, like always, these contracts will be signed by the start of training camp or very shortly thereafter, but again, it would be nice to tie up the loose ends.

Regardless of the remaining loose ends, it’s exciting to finally approach the end of the long NFL offseason. This year, unlike recent years, the Jets have legitimate playoff aspirations, and boy is that a welcome change. I can’t wait to get started.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:

Randy Lange - Jets' Eight Opponents Away from Home: Notes & Nuggets

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Free-Agent Addition Will Have the Biggest Impact on the Jets in 2023?

Brian Costello - Jets' top 25 players, No. 15 to No. 6: Where does Breece Hall rank?

Ralph Ventre - Former Green Bay Packer Labeled Fantasy Sleeper as Jets' WR2

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: CB Bryce Hall (37)

Ralph Ventre - Something Cook-ing for Jets at Running Back?

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Preseason Position Battles: Three Viable Candidates for RB2 Role

Bent - Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Brandin Echols play a key role this season?

Justin Fried - Ranking the NY Jets and every AFC East wide receiver room

Scott Mitchell - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson looks to continue to shine in 2023

Justin Fried - NY Jets battling AFC East rivals in pursuit of Dalvin Cook

Justin Fried - Dalvin Cook would 'like to go to' the NY Jets in free agency

Billy Riccette - Jets reportedly ‘gaining momentum’ on Dalvin Cook

Mike Kashuba - Top Ten Most Valuable Positions in Football According to Contracts

Wyatt Allsup - Jets 'doing their homework' on a potential Dalvin Cook contract

Jim Cerny - Jets: Roster cut candidates before 2023 NFL training camp

Quinn Allen - Jets' Aaron Rodgers roasts ex-Packers teammate David Bakhtiari

Matt Musico - ChatGPT thinks Jets' fan base is among the NFL's least passionate

Ryan Honey - The good, bad news about Jets' offense as Aaron Rodgers arrives

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.