Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems that the New York Jets could have more interest in running back Dalvin Cook than what has been previously reported. Personally, if I were the Jets I would target a running back like Kareem Hunt over Dalvin Cook. While both have lost a step at this point in their careers, the price tag on Hunt should be exponentially cheaper than Cook - and he should provide a similar skillset. With that said, if Cook is willing to take a pay-cut to play for the Jets - who already have Breece Hall - it would be a nice piece to have on the team while Hall continues to rehab from his torn ACL. We’ll find out whether or not this is smoke or fire soon enough. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Poll
Who would you rather the Jets sign?
-
34%
Dalvin Cook
-
2%
Ezekiel Elliott
-
7%
Leonard Fournette
-
24%
Kareem Hunt
-
31%
Meh
