Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Apparently, people still listen to Mike Francesa for some reason - and his latest rant about the New York Jets is just the latest example as to why people should stop listening to him. Francesa is too daft to recognize that NFL teams don’t have the opportunity to ‘veto’ a selection from ‘Hard Knocks’. Furthermore, if he were paying attention to the offseason at all, he would have realized that the Jets didn’t want to be part of HBO’s TV show to begin with. This is just the latest incident in a long series of delusional rants from a disc-jockey that is completely over the hill. Maybe someday soon he’ll rescind into obscurity. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Erich Richter - Mike Francesa rips Jets as 'fools' in rant that makes no sense

Ethan Greenberg - Young Jets Agree: 'The Expectation Is High with Aaron Rodgers'

Gilberto Manzano - 2023 NFL preview: Jets are legit contenders with Aaron Rodgers

Tyler Sullivan - Aaron Rodgers landing with Jets headlines list of NFL's top 10 offseason moves that will impact 2023 season

CBS Sports - The Jim Rome Show: Chris Myers on Why Aaron Rodgers' Jets Are Overhyped

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' 2023 scenarios: Best-case, worst-case, and most realistic

David Wyatt-Hupton - 14 Thoughts on the New York Jets

Michael Nania - Ranking every player on NY Jets roster entering 2023 (Yes, all 90)

Ralph Ventre - Three Jets' Players Thrive Under 25

NewYorkJets.com - Why Does Mekhi Becton Think 2023 Is His Year?

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets’ Mekhi Becton Sends Passionate Message, Opens up About ‘Dark Place’

Justin Fried - Ranking the NY Jets and every AFC East running back room

Ethan Greenberg - DL Reset: DT Quinnen Williams & Co. Set to Pick Up Where Group Left Off

SNY - Bent - Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Jamien Sherwood earn more playing time?

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: CB Derrick Langford (36)

Jack Bell - Notebook | ST Coordinator Brant Boyer High on Jets’ Three ‘Specialists’

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.