Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. If you managed to party a little too hard yesterday, hopefully today is one where you’re able to relax and recoup for the week. On the New York Jets side of things, all is quiet for Gang Green as they get closer to the start of minicamp. Tickets are available for public viewing - including two joint practices with former Jets’ HC Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While I don’t put too much into practices, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to see the Jets get the better of Bowles and the Bucs. Considering Bowles’ jabs at the team this offseason for acquiring Rodgers, it’d be nice to force him to eat those words. Only time will tell if that will happen, however. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Caroline Hendershot - Jeff Ulbrich: Jets' Defense Is 'Just Scratching the Surface'

SNY - Bent - Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Jermaine Johnson take his game to the next level?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Is Free Safety the Jets' Biggest Roster Weakness in 2023?

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: Jamien Sherwood Gives Brutally Honest Self-Critique

Justin Fried - 4 biggest strengths on the NY Jets roster entering 2023

Ralph Ventre - Which Jets' Offensive Playmakers Joined '2023 NFL Superstar Club'?

Justin Fried - Ranking the NY Jets and every AFC East quarterback room

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers's Welcome Gift from the Jets

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Aaron Rodgers Places Top 10 in NFL QB Rank

David Wyatt-Hupton - Let The Battles Begin: RB2

Joe Blewett - Randall Cobb has more left to offer than NY Jets fans think

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.