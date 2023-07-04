LeSean McCoy Believes Jets are Getting a Better Version of Aaron Rodgers

Fox Sports analyst LeSean McCoy has been speaking on the “Speak” show with Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Ric Bucher, and he had a few interesting things to say about the Jet's acquisition of Aaron Rodgers.

McCoy was asked if he believed the Jets were getting a better version of Aaron Rodgers in comparison to what we saw in Green Bay last year and here was his response:

“I think so. To see A-Rod now with the Jets, the way he’s responding, for example, going to OTAs,” said McCoy during the recent episode of the Fox Sports show Speak. “For some reason now he’s been a part of OTAs and mini camps. He’s hanging out with the guys at basketball games at different arenas like hanging and having fun with them. All that type of chemistry is big.” He continued: “I think Aaron Rodgers is in a place, he’s in a team that wants him there,” said McCoy. “Now for the Jets, It’s all about Aaron Rodgers and I think, he plays best when he has that type of pressure on him.”

A lot has been made of Aaron Rodgers's 2022 season, by the Jet's standards it was a top-5 year in franchise history, by his standards it was one of the worst of his career.

It’s strange as a Jets fan to think a season where your QB completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 touchdowns is considered a “down year”, but those are the standards that Rodgers set himself, especially coming off back-to-back MVP seasons.

If Aaron Rodgers were to repeat his 2022 season, the Jets would almost certainly go to the playoffs on the back of that stat line and a defense that expects to dominate again. We can’t forget that the Jets possess a top-5 defense in football in terms of points allowed.

If Aaron Rodgers can replicate his MVP seasons where he threw for a combined 8,414 yards, 85 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions, the Jets are Championship contenders.

Change is good for people, it revitalises people. Aaron Rodgers is revitalised, and that alone drives people mad in Green Bay. Change brings energy, and energy equals excitement. If you get a motivated and excited Rodgers, then the sky is the limit.

The early signs point to Rodgers being a different and better version of the guy we saw in 2022 with Green Bay, LeSean McCoy happens to agree.