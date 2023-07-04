Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I’d like to be the first to wish you all a Happy Fourth of July if you celebrate it. Now that Aaron Rodgers is part of the New York Jets and we’re in the quiet part of the offseason, the storylines are being created out of thin air. Most of them have little to no depth behind them, but nonetheless, it’s more than what the team has been used to in the past couple of years. It can be a little tiresome to dig through when trying to find actual news, but it comes with the territory of having a superstar quarterback in New York. Hopefully it leads to some type of success this season; otherwise, the year will be a disaster for Jets fans. Let’s hope that’s not the case. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - New Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Has Been This Way Before

Manuel Gomez - ESPN analyst ‘expects worst’ from Jets on Get Up

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers Can Become First Jets' Player Ever to Do It

David Wyatt-Hupton - In Focus: Joe Tippmann

Eric Allen - Joe Tippmann Adjusting to the Speed of the NFL

Michael Nania - The NY Jets' curious case of Max Mitchell

SNY - Bent - Make or Break: Will Laken Tomlinson have a more consistent season in 2023?

Randy Lange - WR Reset: Jets HC Robert Saleh Says 'We Love Our Group' of Receivers

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'should consider' trading Zach Wilson this summer

Jared Dubin - Jets' Jermaine Johnson says he feels 'insanely more comfortable' heading into Year 2

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: RB Travis Dye (35)

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.