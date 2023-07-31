Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 7/31

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues from Florham Park, New Jersey.

Sunday was a big day around the team as free agent running back Dalvin Cook made his long anticipated visit to the team. Fans were fired up by the possibility of signing the former Viking.

The other piece of news was Aaron Rodgers defending Nathaniel Hackett from the attacks of Broncos head coach Sean Payton. The Jets will travel to Denver to face the Broncos Week 5. I am sure we will hear more about this story in the lead up to that game.

In the here and now, the Jets have their preseason opener Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio. Today’s practice will be one of the last changes to tune up for the first exhibition game of 2023.

