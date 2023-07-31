New York Jets News and Links: Dalvin Cook Visits While Aaron Rodgers Defends Nathaniel Hackett

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. The Jets returned to the practice field yesterday after a two day training camp break. The team is tuning up for Thursday night’s preseason opener in Canton, Ohio. Dalvin Cook’s visit took place during yesterday’s practice. As you can read from the links below, Jets fans are certainly hoping he will sign. Aaron Rodgers also passionately responded to Sean Payton’s recent criticism of Nathaniel Hackett.
Joseph Staszewski - Dalvin Cook embraced by chanting fans during Jets visit: ‘Sign that contract’
Steve Serby - Fans are on board with Dalvin Cook and Jets should follow suit
Andy Vasquez - Dalvin Cook visits Jets, watches practice | When a deal could get done
Chris Schad - Watch: Dalvin Cook gets a hero’s welcome at Jets camp
Antwan Staley - Free agent RB Dalvin Cook visits Jets, watches practice on Sunday
Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Dalvin Cook visits team facility, takes in practice
Ralph Ventre - Dalvin Cook’s Warm New Jersey Welcome
Dennis Waszak - Dalvin Cook visits with the Jets and watches practice as he considers his options
Nick Selbe - Jets Fans Chant for Dalvin Cook As He Arrives to Watch Practice
Scott Polacek - New Yorker Unaware He Was Talking to Dalvin Cook, Said RB Would Make Jets a Contender
Fox Sports - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers snaps back at Broncos’ Sean Payton, defends Nathaniel Hackett
Robert Sanchez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers defends offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, warns Sean Payton
Madison Williams - Jets Make Decision on Status of Aaron Rodgers for Hall of Fame Game
Madison Williams - Jets HC Robert Saleh Provides Update on Garrett Wilson’s Injury
Nick Faris - Jets unveil 1st-look at training camp depth chart
Justin Fried - 3 standouts and 2 notable duds from Sunday’s NY Jets training camp practice
Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers makes history with NFL Top 100 appearance
Billy Riccette - Jets activating Randall Cobb off PUP Sunday
Jared Schwartz - Aaron Rodgers blasts Sean Payton for Jets takedown: ‘Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth’
Jack Murray - Jets’ Garrett Wilson Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; NYJ to Be Cautious with Return
