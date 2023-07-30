Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 7/30

The Jets return to the practice field today after a rare two day training camp layoff.

The first game of the preseason is fast approaching. Thursday night the team will be in Canton, Ohio, taking on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game. We are not expecting to see the starters play much if at all. The game will be an opportunity for players lower on the depth chart to make an impact, and the next few practices will be a final chance to tune up.

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will be attending practice today. Rumors have picked up over the last few days about Cook potentially joining the Jets. Time will tell how accurate those rumors are. One free agent who won’t be joining the Jets is Kwon Alexander, who agreed to terms with the Steelers yesterday.

The incompetence of Elon Musk currently prevents us from embedding the GGN Twitter widget, but it is linked below if you want to follow developments from Jets practice.

Leave your practice thoughts below in the comments.

GGN Twitter Widget