Former Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Last summer Kwon Alexander was a late addition for the Jets. As the number three linebacker behind CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, Alexander provided the Jets with quality play and was the team’s best cover linebacker. The Jets had shown interest in bringing him back, but Alexander has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, pending a physical, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Alexander, who turns 29 next week, visited the Steelers in May, but he remained a free agent as teams reported to training camp this week.

In the Jets defense, the third linebacker is a part-time role. Alexander participated in just about half the snaps on defense last year. With that in mind, I think it is easy to get carried away with how much losing him means. Don’t get me wrong. He is a solid player who performed his role well. It just isn’t the full-time role some believe it is.

Jamien Sherwood is the favorite to take Alexander’s job on the defense. A third year player out of Auburn, Sherwood has gotten some buzz for his work during the offseason program. One might even wonder whether the Jets not going the extra mile to land Alexander has something to do with confidence in Sherwood’s ability to thrive as the third linebacker.