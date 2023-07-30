New York Jets News and Links: Jets lose Kwon Alexander to Pittsburgh Steelers

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. The Jets return to the practice field day after a two day break. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will be in attendance as the team attempts to convince him to sign. One player who will not be there is Kwon Alexander. The linebacker will not be signing a summer contract with the Jets for a second consecutive year. Alexander has agreed to terms on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rich Cimini - Signing Dalvin Cook could give New York Jets ‘ridiculous’ backfield

Cayden Steele - Ex-Jets crybaby who quit on them is training-camp star with new team

Michael Nania - Former NY Jets LB Kwon Alexander agrees to sign with AFC rival

Jared Schwartz - Tony Adams replicating what made it ‘impossible’ for Jets to cut him last year

Justin Fried - NY Jets will sign Dalvin Cook according to ‘inside information’

Adam Wells - Robert Saleh Responds to Sean Payton’s Prediction Jets Will Underwhelm: ‘Hate Away’

Ryan Shafer - Ranking the top 10 safeties in NY Jets history

Joe Blewett - The underrated candidate to make NY Jets’ backup OL

Steve Serby - Marty Lyons gives inside look at Jets’ Sack Exchange ‘gladiators’, Joe Klecko bond

Michael Nania - Ultimate Dalvin Cook breakdown: Does he move needle for Jets?

David Ricuito - Assessing how the NY Jets could use a Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall backfield

Randy Lange - Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and ‘Get After Guys’

Billy Riccette - Jets to feature three different midfield logos during season

