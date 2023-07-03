On June 29th, Nick Shook of NFL.com released the 2023 version of the site’s “All-Under-25 team”. This list can be thought of as naming the NFL’s budding (or current) young stars at each position. While this list has not featured many members of the New York Jets in recent years, the 2023 list features three members of the New York Jets.

Notably, all three of these players (guard Alijah Vera Tucker, running back Breece Hall, and cornerback Sauce Gardner) were all selected by current Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, highlighting his success in recent drafts.

Of note, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was not named on this list, which may surprise some fans given his recent Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, the list allowed for the selection of only two wideouts and a “flex,” which went to very three very deserving recipients in their own right: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Jamar Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), and Ceedee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys). As these wide receivers age out of the “under-25” range, Wilson’s name may then appear on future versions of the list.