New York Jets News: Dalvin Cook Coming for a Visit

The top Jets news of the day is about the team's continued pursuit of free agent Dalvin Cook and the fallout from Broncos coach Sean Payton's random attack on the Jets the other day.

Nick Shook - RB Dalvin Cook says odds are ‘pretty high’ that he signs with Jets

Rich Cimini - Dalvin Cook high on Jets ahead of visit, signing decision

Mark Cannizzaro - Dalvin Cook decision should be a no-brainer for win-now Jets

Associated Press - Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Bridget Hyland - Jets coach receives apology from Sean Payton for critical remarks

Chris Bumbaca - For Aaron Rodgers, pay cut of nearly $35 million comes with clear goal in mind

Nick Faria - Jamien Sherwood using intelligence and versatility for important role on Jets 2023 defense

Paul Lukas - New York Jets to Have Three Different Midfield Logos This Season

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets’ tight ends are more vital to O’s success than many realize

Ryan Chichester - Boomer: Jets should use Sean Payton’s ‘inaccurate’ comments as ultimate bulleting board material

Paul Kasabian - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Play Preseason but Could Face Giants, HC Says

John Pullano - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers No. 51 on NFL Top 100 List

Robert Marvi - Ryan Clark Sends Strong Message On Sean Payton Criticizing The Jets

Billy Riccette - Billy Turner responds to Sean Payton’s comments, calls him a ‘(expletive) bum’

