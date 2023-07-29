New York Jets News: Dalvin Cook Coming for a Visit

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I will be your substitute Flight Connections pilot for the next couple of days. The top Jets news of the day is about the team’s continued pursuit of free agent Dalvin Cook and the fallout from Broncos coach Sean Payton’s random attack on the Jets the other day. Enjoy your links.
Nick Shook - RB Dalvin Cook says odds are ‘pretty high’ that he signs with Jets
Rich Cimini - Dalvin Cook high on Jets ahead of visit, signing decision
Mark Cannizzaro - Dalvin Cook decision should be a no-brainer for win-now Jets
Associated Press - Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
Bridget Hyland - Jets coach receives apology from Sean Payton for critical remarks
Chris Bumbaca - For Aaron Rodgers, pay cut of nearly $35 million comes with clear goal in mind
Nick Faria - Jamien Sherwood using intelligence and versatility for important role on Jets 2023 defense
Paul Lukas - New York Jets to Have Three Different Midfield Logos This Season
Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets’ tight ends are more vital to O’s success than many realize
Ryan Chichester - Boomer: Jets should use Sean Payton’s ‘inaccurate’ comments as ultimate bulleting board material
Paul Kasabian - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Play Preseason but Could Face Giants, HC Says
John Pullano - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers No. 51 on NFL Top 100 List
Robert Marvi - Ryan Clark Sends Strong Message On Sean Payton Criticizing The Jets
Billy Riccette - Billy Turner responds to Sean Payton’s comments, calls him a ‘(expletive) bum’
