Dalvin Cook hints at “high” possibility he could sign with the Jets

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is visiting the New York Jets. With Breece Hall recovering from a serious knee injury, Cook could help carry the load in the backfield. In a TV interview Friday, the former Minnesota Viking offered that the Jets are a serious consideration. (Hat tip to Pro Football Talk)

Cook was on NFL Network Friday morning and said the Jets are “right at the top of the list” of teams he’d like to play for in 2023. Cook added that the “possibility is high” that the visit could result in a contract with the team. Cook cited the presence of Aaron Rodgers as a big reason for his interest in the Jets and that he feels the team could have “something special” this year because of the quarterback’s arrival.

The Jets clearly have at least some degree of interest in Cook. He wouldn’t be visiting otherwise.

That said, sometimes public proclamations like this are a negotiating tool. When things get serious, it gets quiet. Everybody is focused on hammering out a deal. This type of talk is frequently an indication the money isn’t where the player wants it to be. That certainly would square with Cook being unsigned at the start of training camp despite generating interest from numerous teams.