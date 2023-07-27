Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will visit the Jets this weekend per Tom Pelissero.

Since Cook’s release from Minnesota, the Jets have been one club rumored to be interested in the four-time Pro Bowl running back. It’s a logical pairing, given that Gang Green’s top back, Breece Hall, is coming off an ACL tear and on the physically unable to perform list, and the team’s all in following the Rodgers trade.

Cook hasn’t yet found the market for the services he was hoping to get. He has been rumored for numerous teams, but none has met his price. This seems like a wider trend across the NFL where running backs struggling to get paydays has become a top story.

On a cheap deal, Cook could make sense for the Jets. He still displayed speed and big play ability a year ago for the Vikings. Whether or not Breece Hall is ready to play Week 1, it would make sense for the Jets to be cautious with his usage in the early part of the season. Sometimes even when a back is healthy enough to suit up after a major knee injury, he isn’t at full strength. If the Jets were to keep Hall on a pitch count in the early part of the season, Cook could play a big role in picking up the load.