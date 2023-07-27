Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 7/27

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp 2023 continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Yesterday a lot of the buzz was about something that happened off the field. Aaron Rodgers finalized a new contract with the Jets. The deal was first restructured in April prior to the trade that brought the future Hall of Fame quarterback to New York. The contract needed to be further reworked.

The final result looks favorable to the Jets. Rodgers received what for all intents and purposes is a 2 year deal worth $75 million. Rodgers ended up giving back $35 million in guarantees, and his annual average salary puts him outside the top ten quarterbacks in the league.

