New York Jets Flight Connections 7/27/23

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have agreed to a two-year restructure. Apparently, Rodgers took a $35 pay-cut to play with the Jets. Per Rodgers himself, that was due to how much fun he’s had in New York so far in his short career - though that could easily change if the team doesn’t live up to their potential this season. The restructure will allow the Jets to retain talent and target others where they couldn’t have done so before, so it’s a huge help to the team in a multitude of ways. Personally, I was never a fan of the team trading for Rodgers unless these types of moves were being made, so I’m glad to be comforted by the latest transaction. Let’s hope it pays dividends soon. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.