Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 7/26

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues from the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Jets are just a little over a week from their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio. The first exhibition game is fast approaching.

It feels like yesterday that training camp began, but today is the official one week mark.

Some storylines have emerged such as a fast start for Garrett Wilson.

The status of the offensive line is also a topic of discussion. Duane Brown has started camp on the physically unable to perform list, and Mekhi Becton is getting limited practice reps as he returns from two full missed seasons due to knee injuries.

What storylines will emerge today?

