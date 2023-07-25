Jets training camp news and discussion 7/25

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp continues from the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The team had no practice on Monday. After the day off the Jets are scheduled to be working in pads today. It is easy to get carried away with training camp performances. We should always keep in mind that the team is preparing for the season, and this is only practice. Somebody playing well or playing poorly is not the end of the world and frequently is not super meaningful. This remains true when the players are practicing in pads, but what happens is at least a little bit more relevant because the proceedings resemble game situations slightly more.

