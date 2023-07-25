New York Jets Flight Connections 7/25/23

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets will start fully-padded training camp today, and that’s important for a number of reasons. The first is that there is a much higher chance we see injuries occur when the game is closer to full speed and contact. Considering how chippy the practices have been, don’t be surprised to see some hard hits to go with it. The second reason it’s important is that now coaches will be able to see how players perform when things are sped up. It’s one thing to look good in shorts. It’s another thing entirely to perform well in full pads - que the ‘combine doesn’t matter’ crowd. Hopefully, the Jets remain unscathed by the injury bug this season and are able to walk in Week 1 healthy. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Connor Hughes - 6 observations from first week of 2023 Jets training camp

Michael Nania - NY Jets training camp: Separating real takeaways from the hype

Ralph Ventre - Two Undrafted Second-Year Jets Ascending

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets training camp: Defensive line looks talented as ever

Mark Inabinett - C.J. Mosley warns New York Jets about ‘automatic Super Bowl’ hype

NFL.com - Are New York Jets the biggest show in the NFL?

Thomas Christopher - ESPN analyst to NY Jets: 'Win the Super Bowl or shut up'

Bridget Hyland - Eagles and Jets in Super Bowl 58? Expert says yes

Eric Allen - New York Jets: Jets Legacy White Throwback Uniforms

Michael Nania - NY Jets officially unveil 2023 throwback uniforms

NBC Sports - New York Jets news: Hard Knocks, Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson dynamic

David Wyatt-Hupton - The best single season QB/WR Combos

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Michael Carter have hilarious handshake

John Pullano - WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

NewYorkJets.com - How Does Mecole Hardman Think He Will Fit Into the Jets Offense?

Manuel Gomez - Jets wide receiver who feared release ‘happy’ team decided to keep him

Jack Bell - Jets Veteran WR Corey Davis: ‘I’ve Got to Control What I Can Control’

Justin Fried - NY Jets OT Mekhi Becton trade rumors are heating up

