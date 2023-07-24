Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets have wrapped up their first week of practice. It was a slow start for Aaron Rodgers and the offense, but by the fourth practice fans started to see what’s made the quarterback during his career. Hopefully, some of that can rub off on Zach Wilson, who looked shaky to start training camp but has slowly settled in on his own as well. It’ll be interesting to see how the team develops as they go into the start of the preseason. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Nick Faria - 5 Jets that excelled during 1st week of training camp

NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp Practice (7/23)

Criss Partee - Aaron Rodgers wowing in NY Jets training camp

SNY - Watch Aaron Rodgers drop dimes to a plethora of receivers, plus top draft pick Will McDonald and veteran Randall Cobb return to the field

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers Finds Garrett Wilson for a First Down

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers Fires a Missile to Allen Lazard

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/23) | Garrett Wilson Dazzles During Open Practice

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets training camp: Zach Wilson still looks like a project

Michael Nania - NY Jets training camp Day 2: Tony Adams stars at FS

SNY - John Franklin-Myers talks Jets D-Line depth and versatility, Aaron Rodgers as a teammate | Jets Training Camp

Michael Nania - Aaron Rodgers hints he's planning for multiple years with NY Jets

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Look what Sauce Gardner cooked up for Aaron Rodgers

John Pullano - DT Al Woods Ready to Get ‘Nasty’ on Jets Defense

Andy Vasquez - Why Jet who played with Aaron Donald thinks Quinnen Williams will be even better

John Pullano - HC Robert Saleh Expecting Jermaine Johnson to Take a ‘Jump' in Year 2

Justin Fried - Why did NY Jets 'LB' Jermaine Johnson switch positions?

NewYorkJets.com - What Has Jermaine Johnson Liked About Practicing Against Aaron Rodgers?

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (45)

Ralph Ventre - Teammates Say Slot Cornerback Key to Jets' Defense

Joe Blewett - NY Jets' Alijah-Vera Tucker has All-Pro ceiling at this position

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets OT Duane Brown placed on PUP list

Colin Martin - Corey Davis happy to be back with Jets after uncertain offseason

David Wyatt-Hupton - Camp Preview: Special Teams

Patrick Andres - Jets Coach Gives Players Hilarious Advice on Training Camp Fights

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets unlikely to play starters in Hall of Fame game

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets sign DL Ife Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett

