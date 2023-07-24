Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets have wrapped up their first week of practice. It was a slow start for Aaron Rodgers and the offense, but by the fourth practice fans started to see what’s made the quarterback during his career. Hopefully, some of that can rub off on Zach Wilson, who looked shaky to start training camp but has slowly settled in on his own as well. It’ll be interesting to see how the team develops as they go into the start of the preseason. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Nick Faria - 5 Jets that excelled during 1st week of training camp
NewYorkJets.com - 3 Things to Know About Jets Training Camp Practice (7/23)
Criss Partee - Aaron Rodgers wowing in NY Jets training camp
SNY - Watch Aaron Rodgers drop dimes to a plethora of receivers, plus top draft pick Will McDonald and veteran Randall Cobb return to the field
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers Finds Garrett Wilson for a First Down
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Aaron Rodgers Fires a Missile to Allen Lazard
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/23) | Garrett Wilson Dazzles During Open Practice
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets training camp: Zach Wilson still looks like a project
Michael Nania - NY Jets training camp Day 2: Tony Adams stars at FS
SNY - John Franklin-Myers talks Jets D-Line depth and versatility, Aaron Rodgers as a teammate | Jets Training Camp
Michael Nania - Aaron Rodgers hints he's planning for multiple years with NY Jets
Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Look what Sauce Gardner cooked up for Aaron Rodgers
John Pullano - DT Al Woods Ready to Get ‘Nasty’ on Jets Defense
Andy Vasquez - Why Jet who played with Aaron Donald thinks Quinnen Williams will be even better
John Pullano - HC Robert Saleh Expecting Jermaine Johnson to Take a ‘Jump' in Year 2
Justin Fried - Why did NY Jets 'LB' Jermaine Johnson switch positions?
NewYorkJets.com - What Has Jermaine Johnson Liked About Practicing Against Aaron Rodgers?
Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (45)
Ralph Ventre - Teammates Say Slot Cornerback Key to Jets' Defense
Joe Blewett - NY Jets' Alijah-Vera Tucker has All-Pro ceiling at this position
Stefan Stelling - NY Jets OT Duane Brown placed on PUP list
Colin Martin - Corey Davis happy to be back with Jets after uncertain offseason
David Wyatt-Hupton - Camp Preview: Special Teams
Patrick Andres - Jets Coach Gives Players Hilarious Advice on Training Camp Fights
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets unlikely to play starters in Hall of Fame game
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets sign DL Ife Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett
