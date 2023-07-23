Jets training camp news and discussion 7/23

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Practice is scheduled to get underway around quarter after ten in the morning.

For the second straight day, this practice will be open to the public. The Jets allow fans to attend a select number of practices each year if they obtain free tickets. The practices have sold out quickly after tickets were made available, showing the excitement around this year’s roster.

The Jets continue to work towards their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio, which is now less than two weeks away. That weekend will also feature Jets greats Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Linked below is the GGN Twitter widget. By now you probably know how Mr. Musk’s failures preventing us from embedding it, but you can still click through to follow what is happening at practice.

GGN Twitter Widget Link