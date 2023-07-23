Good morning Gang Green Nation! Yesterday the New York Jets held their third practice of 2023 training camp, and their first open to the general public. The first two practices of this season were dominated by the defense, but by most accounts yesterday’s practice was different. Reports out of Jets camp indicated Aaron Rodgers put on a show, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, and even Zach Wilson had an excellent day. It’s just one practice. Not much can be gleaned from this. But the offense and the quarterbacks shining in a season that will inevitably revolve around Aaron Rodgers sure beats the alternative.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in July:

