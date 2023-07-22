Jets training camp news and discussion 7/22

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp continues from the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

This is the first practice of the summer open to the public. There is a lot of excitement around this year’s version of the Jets after the team improved its record to 7-10 last year with a stellar rookie class and added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This will be the first opportunity fans have to see Rodgers work with the Jets. Is it a particularly big deal? No, not really. It’s just practice. The results don’t matter as much as the work being put in to prepare for the season. I am sure many fans will never forget their opportunity to see a future Hall of Famer in person, though.

