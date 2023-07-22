Good morning Gang Green Nation! The big news, if you can call it that, coming out of Jets camp yesterday involves Aaron Rodgers (shocker!). Rodgers hinted that he was planning on being around for more than one season, while leaving the door open to a one and done scenario. Journalists picked up that ball and ran with it. In so doing they probably read more into Rodgers’ words than was really there. It’s nice to hear Rodgers talk about more than one season with the Jets, but in the same breath he talked about how “if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?” Bottom line, if he wins a Super Bowl in year one, Rodgers may retire. And of course Father Time is undefeated. With Rodgers turning 40 this season, it would not be shocking if he simply fell off the cliff in his play. It happens to everybody at some point, and Rodgers is at an age where you certainly can’t rule that out. If Rodgers plays poorly this year after a subpar 2022 campaign, he may retire. And if he doesn’t retire in that scenario, Jets fans may wish he had. So is it good to hear Rodgers seems inclined to play more than one season for the Jets? Of course it is. But the best laid plans of mice and men often do not come to fruition. Let’s just see how this season plays out before jumping the gun on 2024 and beyond.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.