Good morning Gang Green Nation! The big news, if you can call it that, coming out of Jets camp yesterday involves Aaron Rodgers (shocker!). Rodgers hinted that he was planning on being around for more than one season, while leaving the door open to a one and done scenario. Journalists picked up that ball and ran with it. In so doing they probably read more into Rodgers’ words than was really there. It’s nice to hear Rodgers talk about more than one season with the Jets, but in the same breath he talked about how “if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?” Bottom line, if he wins a Super Bowl in year one, Rodgers may retire. And of course Father Time is undefeated. With Rodgers turning 40 this season, it would not be shocking if he simply fell off the cliff in his play. It happens to everybody at some point, and Rodgers is at an age where you certainly can’t rule that out. If Rodgers plays poorly this year after a subpar 2022 campaign, he may retire. And if he doesn’t retire in that scenario, Jets fans may wish he had. So is it good to hear Rodgers seems inclined to play more than one season for the Jets? Of course it is. But the best laid plans of mice and men often do not come to fruition. Let’s just see how this season plays out before jumping the gun on 2024 and beyond.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:
Kevin Harrish - Aaron Rodgers faces New York Jets dilemma
Henry McKenna - Sources: Jets remain among front-runners for free-agent RB Dalvin Cook
Jack Bell - DT Quinton Jefferson: ‘We’re Going to Be a Problem for a Lot of People’
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign DL Ife Odenigbo, RB Damarea Crockett
Randy Lange - Jets Corner Sauce Gardner Gears Up to Attack the Next Highest Mountain
Jack Bell - Jets WR Allen Lazard: ‘I Will Give My All to Help the Team’
Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2
Jared Schwartz - Jets’ Tyler Conklin aims to become Aaron Rodgers’ latest tight end success story
Brian Costello - Jets' defensive line 'going to be scary' with talent, depth already feasting
Steve Serby - Jets star Sauce Gardner won't be spoiled by his own success
Brian Costello - Robert Saleh ‘would be shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers retired after one Jets season
Steve Serby - Aaron Rodgers transforming Jets' hope to win into an expectation
Brian Costello - Jets training camp: Aaron Rodgers testing his defense
Rich Cimini - Jets would be 'shocked' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't play in 2024
Ralph Ventre - Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers Embracing Jets' Challenging Expectations
Ralph Ventre - Jets' Rookie Edge Rusher Sidelined for Friday's Practice
Ralph Ventre - Undrafted Adams Aiming to Answer Jets' Free Safety Question
Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Selects 'X-Factor' for Jets
Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers Subtly Hints at Staying Beyond 2023
Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers Reveals Training Camp Goal
Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: LB Jamien Sherwood (44)
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Veteran Pass Rusher Rejects Jets, Signs With Colts
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: 24-Year-Old Called ‘Star of the Day’ at Camp
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Robert Saleh Sends 4-Word Message on Future of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Aaron Rodgers Delivers Fiery Response to Jets Teammates
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: NYJ Signs 2 Vets After Day 1 of Training Camp
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: NYJ Draft Pick Sidelined ‘a Couple of Weeks’
Glenn Naughton - A Look at the Long Shots; Which Jets Players Will win Roster Spot Battles?
Glenn Naughton - Jets Sign Pair of Free Agents on Both Sides of Ball
Scott Mitchell - NY Jets RB Breece Hall's 2023 will be quality over quantity
Justin Fried - NY Jets should be concerned about new Dalvin Cook details
Justin Fried - The NFL world is scared of Aaron Rodgers and the NY Jets being good
David Ricuito - 5 NY Jets we hope are featured heavily on 'Hard Knocks'
Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers seems to hint at staying longer than one year with Jets
Billy Riccette - Jets sign WR Alex Erickson
Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh changing tune, now embracing idea of Hard Knocks
Billy Riccette - Jets to sign DB Dane Cruikshank
Michael Zimmelman - Top 5 New York Jets Players Who Can Improve in 2023
Jim Cerny - Jets: Aaron Rodgers' future with team gets reaction from Robert Saleh
Eva Geitheim - NFL Rumors: Jets facing 2 hurdles in pursuit of Dalvin Cook
Jim Cerny - Jets' Will McDonald IV misses practice with injury scare
Jim Cerny - NFL rumors: Jets, Aaron Rodgers still working on 2023 contract details after trade
Scotty White - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' admission on GB's young WRs
Poch de la Rosa - Jets: Aaron Rodgers' intriguing take on future beyond 2023 season
Jim Cerny - Jets eyeing ex-Colts, Bears DL at training camp
Tim Capurso - Jets' Aaron Rodgers doubles down on Garrett Wilson-Davante Adams comparison
Kevin Skiver - Why Jets' appearance on 'Hard Knocks' will limit HBO's access to players being cut: 'The Jets don't believe it's humane'
Matt Musico - Aaron Rodgers isn't planning on a one-and-done tenure with Jets
Ryan Honey - Jets training camp: Super Bowl-or-bust campaign begins
Danny Heifetz - The NFL’s Running Back Market Has Bottomed Out
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Assuming no big injuries, who will be the Jets starting right tackle this season?
-
52%
Mekhi Becton
-
11%
Billy Turner
-
19%
Max Mitchell
-
5%
Duane Brown
-
0%
Carter Warren
-
1%
Alijah Vera-Tucker
-
5%
The creepy Burger King mascot
-
2%
Fred
-
0%
Tycho Brahe
-
0%
Some other dude
