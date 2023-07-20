Jets training camp news and updates 7/20

The Jets take the practice field today for the first time in training camp in 2023. Preparations for the season are officially underway. All eyes will obviously be on Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The Jets reported to camp on Wednesday. They have an early start on the rest of the league since they will be in the Hall of Fame Game. Four players start camp on the physically unable to perform list. Three of them, Breece Hall, Randall Cobb, and CJ Uzomah, are expected to have roles on the team. These players are eligible to come off the list whenever they are able to begin practicing.

The Jets also are sending Denzel Mims to Detroit for a conditional late round pick swap.

As the Jets begin practice, we hope the GGN Twitter widget can provide you with updates. Due to Elon Musk’s incompetence, you might not be able to view the widget on this page, but we will still embed it here so that you can click through to see it on Twitter.