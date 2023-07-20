Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets started their first day of camp yesterday without any holdouts. And, as you can expect, the news articles have come back with a vengeance. With Quinnen Williams extended, the Jets’ rookies signed, and Aaron Rodgers under center, it’s an exciting time for Jets fans. After all, practices open to the public sold out in under five minutes. Let’s hope that enthusiasm for the team can turn into wins when the results matter most. And for now, let’s pray for an offseason without injuries. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets Report to Training Camp; Talk Aaron Rodgers, ‘Good Vibes’ and Elevated Expectations
Alex Smith - 'The energy just feels different' around Jets training camp, but avoiding distraction remains the focus
Michael Nania - NY Jets training camp bold predictions: Big trade rocks the offense
Belle Fraser - Aaron Rodgers shows up at Jets camp
Michael Nania - First look at Aaron Rodgers wearing a NY Jets uniform
SNY - Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker opens up about his health, blocking for and learning from Aaron Rodgers
Brian Costello - Garrett Wilson prepped for Aaron Rodgers with basketball workouts
Joe Blewett - The ultimate Breece Hall film review: What makes him great?
Michael Nania - NY Jets plan to release Denzel Mims if they cannot find a trade
Rich Cimini - Denzel Mims to be waived if Jets can't trade WR, source confirms
Justin Fried - Where it went all wrong for Denzel Mims and the NY Jets
Justin Fried - 5 most intriguing NY Jets position battles to watch this summer
David Wyatt-Hupton - Camp Preview: Defense
Belle Fraser - Jets' Michael Clemons reports to camp with barbed-wire bat
Ethan Greenberg - Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley Project Pair of Breakout Defenders in Jets Training Camp
Wilton Jackson - Jets’ Quinnen Williams Makes Bold Claim on Heels of New Contract
Randy Lange - 'Grateful' Quinnen Williams: 'A Lot of Things to Accomplish' After Re-Signing with Jets
Ben Krimmel - Quinnen Williams turns focus to taking Jets to 'next level' after signing big contract
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Quinnen Williams motivated to avoid ‘fall off’ after signing massive contract extension
Andrew Golden - Possible NY Jets throwback uniforms leak online
Bridget Hyland - ESPN NFL analyst to Jets: ‘Win the Super Bowl or shut up'
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Joe Tippmann
Eric Allen - Jets Sign First-Round Pick Will McDonald
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place RB Breece Hall, 3 Others on Active/PUP list
